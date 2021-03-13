Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 7,293 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 375.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $1,662,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,159 shares of company stock worth $13,979,741. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $201.00 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $204.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

