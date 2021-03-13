Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 858 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $323.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $276.34 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

