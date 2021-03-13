Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 338.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,099 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

