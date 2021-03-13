Synovus Financial Corp Buys 12,426 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Chegg by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,963 shares of company stock worth $44,497,807 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.