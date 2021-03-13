Synovus Financial Corp Buys 846 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $1,695,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,296,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 6,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $174.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.85.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.