Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,990 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

