Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.69 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

