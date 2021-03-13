Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.78 Million Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Myovant Sciences worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $23.49 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $850,865. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

