Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.71 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,691 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Centene by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 125.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Centene by 31.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 40,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.