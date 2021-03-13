Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.07 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

DAL stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,508,939. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

