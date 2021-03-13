Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.39 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $15.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,705 shares of company stock worth $26,617,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.