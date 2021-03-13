Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after buying an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,593,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,199,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after buying an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,228,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 472,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,585,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP opened at $123.82 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.