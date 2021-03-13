Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $323.41 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.14 and its 200 day moving average is $327.18. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $94,495,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

