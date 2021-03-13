Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.44 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

