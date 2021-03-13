Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $245.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $246.80.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

