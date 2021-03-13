Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after buying an additional 366,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cigna by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,159,000 after purchasing an additional 241,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,226,000 after purchasing an additional 83,639 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 5.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,058,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $243.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $243.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.51.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.