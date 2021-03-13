Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $53,436.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 451,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,768,667. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

GDOT opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

