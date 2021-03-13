Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,420 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $57,908,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after purchasing an additional 373,920 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $7,135,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $16,450,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $100.24 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $100.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.76.

