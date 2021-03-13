Synovus Financial Corp Sells 15,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Overstock.com worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $153,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.17.

Overstock.com stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 338.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,978.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,013 shares of company stock worth $7,606,370. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

