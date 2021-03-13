Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,995 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42.

