Synovus Financial Corp Sells 24,858 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,858 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 370,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 77,148 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 173.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 127,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

