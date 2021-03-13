Synovus Financial Corp Sells 311 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,067.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,159.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

