Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,785 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $40.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

