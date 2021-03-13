Synovus Financial Corp Sells 793 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 66,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $210.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

