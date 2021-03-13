Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after buying an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,093,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,070,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,757,000 after purchasing an additional 743,422 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

SYY opened at $81.23 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,160.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.