T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Trimmed by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,430,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 260,614 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 5.7% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 0.60% of T-Mobile US worth $1,001,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. HSBC boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

