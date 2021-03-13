Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.26% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period.

TRHC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $44.26. 523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,906. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. On average, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $102,334.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

