Tadpole Finance Price Tops $10.43 on Major Exchanges (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $10.43 or 0.00017408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $27,534.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,376 tokens. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

