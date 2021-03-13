Tadpole Finance Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Tadpole Finance token can now be purchased for about $10.55 or 0.00017217 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $41,574.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.46 or 0.00447911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00061137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00051183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00091363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00068093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.00519706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Token Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,376 tokens. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Token Trading

