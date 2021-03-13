Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.42.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $170.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.37. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,055 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,637,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,268,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.