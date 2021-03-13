Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $234,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $87.60 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

