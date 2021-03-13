Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

TNDM opened at $88.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

