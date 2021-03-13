Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.58 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.