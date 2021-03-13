Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.68 Million

Brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post sales of $95.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.68 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $108.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $381.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.34 million to $389.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $381.20 million, with estimates ranging from $371.47 million to $390.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.89 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.