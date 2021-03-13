Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report $95.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.68 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $108.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $381.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.34 million to $389.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $381.20 million, with estimates ranging from $371.47 million to $390.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

NYSE SKT opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -433.89 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 19,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

