Tap (XTP) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.66 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and $28,016.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00050411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.34 or 0.00680601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00066727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

