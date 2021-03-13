Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas Sells 30,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,383.40.

Trevor Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$37,700.00.

TKO traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$2.63. The firm has a market cap of C$645.31 million and a PE ratio of -24.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

