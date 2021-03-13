TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 78,754 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of TE Connectivity worth $362,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.29. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

