Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 15,181 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.87.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.04. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $179.75.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

