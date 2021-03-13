Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 16,509 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 149.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

CRWD stock opened at $199.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.79. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.57 and a beta of 1.32.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 873,522 shares of company stock worth $178,285,020. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

