Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after buying an additional 1,350,877 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 949,194 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

KEY stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

