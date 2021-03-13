Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,988 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $13,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

PXD stock opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.66. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $165.57. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $650,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,173. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

