Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 14,464 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 621.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $722.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $804.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $712.67. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.60.

In other news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,980.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total transaction of $6,788,146.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $59,473,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,851 shares of company stock worth $165,999,751. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.