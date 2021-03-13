Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 17,786 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.