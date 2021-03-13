Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 34,597 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 124.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.42.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $164.82 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.42. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

