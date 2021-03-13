Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 90,054 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1,916.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,054 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Guidewire Software worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 947.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,102 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 331.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,156 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after acquiring an additional 332,373 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 37.5% in the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 913,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,230,000 after acquiring an additional 249,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 733,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,978 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $101.13 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

