Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 962,736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

