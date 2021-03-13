Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,557 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Shares of PH opened at $306.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $308.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

