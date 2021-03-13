Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

