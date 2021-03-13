Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,131 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VMware were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VMware by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $148.16 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

